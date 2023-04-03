Frenship ISD hosting job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD will be hosting a job fair, looking to fill multiple types of positions within the school district.

The fair will be hosted on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casey Administration Building.

The available positions include, but are not limited to:

Professional

Support staff

Custodial

Maintenance

Grounds

The fair is open to all interested individuals. Frenship will also have an alternative program representative available at 10:30 a.m. to discuss how to become a teacher for individuals with bachelor’s degrees.

Frenship ISD’s current open applications can be found here.

