Frenship ISD hosting job fair
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD will be hosting a job fair, looking to fill multiple types of positions within the school district.
The fair will be hosted on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casey Administration Building.
The available positions include, but are not limited to:
- Professional
- Support staff
- Custodial
- Maintenance
- Grounds
The fair is open to all interested individuals. Frenship will also have an alternative program representative available at 10:30 a.m. to discuss how to become a teacher for individuals with bachelor’s degrees.
Frenship ISD’s current open applications can be found here.
