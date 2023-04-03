Local Listings
Frenship ISD hosting job fair

Frenship ISD job fair flier
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD will be hosting a job fair, looking to fill multiple types of positions within the school district.

The fair will be hosted on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casey Administration Building.

The available positions include, but are not limited to:

  • Professional
  • Support staff
  • Custodial
  • Maintenance
  • Grounds

The fair is open to all interested individuals. Frenship will also have an alternative program representative available at 10:30 a.m. to discuss how to become a teacher for individuals with bachelor’s degrees.

Frenship ISD’s current open applications can be found here.

