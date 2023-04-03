Local Listings
Health Alert: Rabies confirmed in Lubbock County

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A skunk found in western Lubbock County has tested positive for rabies. This is the first reported rabies case in Lubbock this year.

Rabies is a viral illness that can be transmitted to humans through an infected animal’s saliva. The illness can be prevented with treatment before symptoms begin. However, once a person has symptoms, the disease is almost always fatal. Anyone who comes in contact with a potentially rabid animal should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

An animal with rabies can infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. The City of Lubbock reminds people that domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies as required by law. All wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly contact with coyotes, bats, foxes, raccoons and skunks.

Residents are advised to take the following precautions:

  • Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.
  • Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance immediately.
  • Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.
  • Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.
  • Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.
  • If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, report the bite to Lubbock Animal Services at 806-775-2057 or 806-775-3357 so the animal may be placed in rabies observation or submitted for rabies testing.

For more information on Rabies visit the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/rabies

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

