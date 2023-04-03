Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hickup

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hickup KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a four-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

She is a huge cuddle bug and she lives car rides and blankets. She is house trained and knows how to sit. Hickup is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buck.

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Hickup
