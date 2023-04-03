LPD launches new section on website for news releases

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Police Department has launched a new section on its website for news releases.

News releases from January 1, 2023, through the present date are now available to the public.

The news releases include criminal investigations, crash investigations, traffic notifications and new staffing announcements.

To view the news releases, go to mylubbock.us/newsreleases.

Each link will take you a PDF press release file with information for a specific case, traffic notification or announcement.

This section will be updated as press releases become available.

