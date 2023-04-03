Local Listings
LPD launches new section on website for news releases

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Police Department has launched a new section on its website for news releases.

News releases from January 1, 2023, through the present date are now available to the public.

The news releases include criminal investigations, crash investigations, traffic notifications and new staffing announcements.

To view the news releases, go to mylubbock.us/newsreleases.

Each link will take you a PDF press release file with information for a specific case, traffic notification or announcement.

This section will be updated as press releases become available.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

