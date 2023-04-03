Monday morning top stories: Lubbock woman killed in hit-and-run on Hwy 62/82

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman killed in hit-and-run

DPS troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Sunday morning on Highway 62/82, between Lubbock and Idalou

Investigators say the driver of a vehicle hit Norma Borjas as she crossed the highway and fled the scene

Two killed in rollover in Southland

A Lubbock man and a 16-year-old boy are dead after a rollover crash on Highway 84 in Southland

DPS troopers say Juan Bartolo Garcia drover straight through a curve and into the median causing his SUV to rollover

Personal information accidentally leaked at TTU

Texas Tech University is looking into how a spreadsheet containing student information was emailed to thousands of students

The university said the data did not include social security numbers or medical information

Dozens killed in tornado outbreak

At least 32 people died during a tornado outbreak across seven states over the weekend

Tornadoes caused major damage in Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois and Indiana

