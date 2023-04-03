Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Monday morning top stories: Lubbock woman killed in hit-and-run on Hwy 62/82

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman killed in hit-and-run

  • DPS troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Sunday morning on Highway 62/82, between Lubbock and Idalou
  • Investigators say the driver of a vehicle hit Norma Borjas as she crossed the highway and fled the scene
  • Here’s what we know: DPS identifies pedestrian killed in deadly hit & run

Two killed in rollover in Southland

Personal information accidentally leaked at TTU

Dozens killed in tornado outbreak

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS identifies pedestrian killed in deadly hit & run
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
2 killed in Saturday morning wreck on US 84 in Garza County
Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech University.
Personal details for TTU engineering students ‘inadvertently’ sent in mass email
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: 2 killed in Saturday morning crash on US 84 in Garza County

Latest News

Haircuts & Hope continues.
Denise Romo carries on husband’s legacy with Haircuts & Hope
DPS identifies pedestrian killed in deadly hit & run
Source: KCBD Video
Denise Romo carries on husband's legacy with Haircuts & Hope
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: 2 killed in Saturday morning crash on US 84 in Garza County