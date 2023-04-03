Psychologist emphasizes speaking to children following recent school shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Now one week after a Nashville, Tennessee elementary school shooting, some parents may be facing questions from their children on the subject.

Data from the American Psychological Association shows a majority of parents worry about school shootings. For psychologist John Cooley, the most important thing for kids’ mental health is to just talk.

“What I would recommend is that parents are proactive,” Cooley, a clinical child psychologist and assistant professor with Texas Tech University Psychological Sciences, said. “And they actually take the steps to reach out and talk with children about these events when they happen.”

This is important when it comes to acts of violence, similar to those seen in places like Nashville in recent day and Uvalde last summer, where younger children were targeted.

Parents should be the first to reach out to the kids and figure out what they know about the situation.

“For example, a parent could ask a child what have you heard about the shooting that occurred in Nashville last week,” Cooley said.

That conversation could start by telling a child how you as a parent feel about the current situation.

“We know that they’ll do better if they receive that information from their parents,” he said.

Parents should also monitor for any changes in children’s behavior.

What could be normal after these events would be feelings of sadness or anger in the days or weeks after. But, if parents notice children do not want to go to school or is avoiding a lot of social activity, that could be a sign of some issues.

“That would be a sign that it might be helpful to talk to a mental health professional,” Cooley said. “So, school counselors are great resources.”

Parents may also consider talking to kids about media habits and decreasing screen time.

Constant coverage of violent events may do more to induce anxiety.

“Children, particularly young children, seeing constant coverage of it, they might not be able to distinguish that, that’s something that happened in the past and not something happening currently,” Cooley said.

As parents talk with their children, one of the most important points to Cooley is to make sure the child feels heard.

“It’s important to validate that, that makes sense that they would have those when they’re seeing that type of information about school shootings,” Cooley said.

More resources for parents below:

How to Talk to Kids About School Shootings

15 Tips for Talking with Children About Violence

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.