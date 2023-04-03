Reports: Bob Knight hospitalized in Bloomington, Indiana with illness

Local Listings
By Bobby Benally
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple national news outlets are reporting that legendary college basketball coach and former Texas Tech coach Bob Knight is in the hospital with an illness. According to Sports Illustrated, Knight was admitted to a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana on Friday night. Reports also say that an email that was sent to former Indiana players over the weekend that said, “Please join us in sending prayers to coach Knight and his family.”

During his career, Knight, 82, was the head coach for the University of Indiana and Texas Tech University. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Knight’s all time coaching record is 902-371, the first coach to garner 900 victories. His 902 wins in NCAA Division I men’s college basketball games is fourth all-time to Knight’s former player Mike Krzyzewski, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, and North Carolina head Coach Roy Williams.

