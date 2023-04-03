South Plains High Wind Event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds will be the major weather feature across the viewing area today and tomorrow. This will contribute to an extremely critical wildfire danger. There is some good news. The strong winds will be followed by at least several days of wind relief.

Strong winds will sweep across West Texas and the South Plains this afternoon, with even stronger winds tomorrow. Areas of low visibility in patchy blowing dust are possible this afternoon through early evening. Gusts greater than 40 mph are possible.

A Fire Weather Warning, also known as a Red Flag Warning, is in effect through 4 AM Wednesday. Issued by the National Weather Service. (KCBD First Alert)

Outside of blowing dust, today will be sunny. Temperatures will peak well above average, ranging from the low 80s in the far northwestern viewing area to the low 90s in the far southeastern viewing area.

The wind and dust, and the elevated wildfire danger, will continue through early evening. Wind speeds will gradually diminish to about 10 to 20 mph overnight. Lubbock area temperatures will cool into the 50s.

A High Wind Event is anticipated tomorrow. Wind speeds will increase to about 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. However, gusts greater than 70 mph are likely!

Widespread blowing dust and areas of low visibility are likely. In addition to this travel hazard, this westerly wind will broadside vehicles traveling on north-south oriented roads. This can make vehicles, especially high profile vehicles such as delivery vans and 18-wheelers, difficult to control. Hang on to the steering wheel with both hands.

The wind, drought, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will send the wildfire danger to extremely critical levels. These NO BURN weather conditions will continue across the KCBD and FOX34 viewing areas through early Wednesday.

In the forecast warm, windy, and dry conditions fires ignite more easily, spread more quickly, and are much more difficult to bring under control. Outdoor activities that may involve open flames, generate sparks or excessive heat, are discouraged. Of course, cigarettes should never be tossed outdoors.

Wind speeds will diminish and cooler air arrive Wednesday afternoon. The lighter winds will continue through Friday. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s and highs in the mid- to upper 60s also will continue through Friday.

Mild weather overall is in store for this Easter Weekend. Currently, it is anticipated to be dry and partly cloudy. A slight breeze will pick up Saturday and then becoming breezy Easter. I expect lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s Saturday and 80s Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.