Texas Tech to host welcome ceremony for new Men’s Head Basketball Coach Grant McCasland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics will host a welcome ceremony Monday for newly announced Men’s Head Basketball Coach Grant McCasland.

The public is invited to attend the conference at 4 o’clock at the United Supermarkets Arena. Fans should enter enter the USA through the Southwest and Southeast entrances. A media Q&A will follow the conference.

A series of seven lots off Indiana Ave. and Texas Tech Parkway near the USA for parking. The blue lots will be available to the public to park in.

Parking at USA for welcome ceremony of Men's Head Basketball Coach Grant McCasland. (Texas Tech University)

The ceremony and press conference will both be streamed on TexasTech.com

McCasland was named Texas Tech’s men’s head basketball coach on Friday after leading North Texas to 31-7 record and the 2023 NIT Championship.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.