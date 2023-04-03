UMC Health System to host job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - UMC Health System is organizing a Job Fair aimed at expanding our family of employees in West Texas. We are actively seeking individuals who are passionate about service to fill various clinical and non-clinical positions in our hospital and UMC Physicians Clinics.

The Job Fair is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the McInturff Conference Center, located on the main UMC campus.

As one of the largest employers in the region with over 4,700 employees, UMC continues to grow. The Job Fair offers a chance for candidates to learn more about our health system, employee benefits, and future career growth opportunities. We highly encourage candidates to bring a resume and on-site computers will be available for application completion prior to the interview process.

“UMC has been ranked in the top 10% of the nation for employee satisfaction for 16 consecutive years by Press Ganey,” said Phillip Waldmann, Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer. “UMC has also been recognized 11 times by Texas Monthly Magazine as one of the Best Places to Work in Texas. The Service Is Our Passion culture is not only how we care for our patients but how we care for our employees. It is something you can feel when you come through our doors.”

For more information on positions available, please visit our website for careers.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by UMC Health Systems.