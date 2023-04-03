Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

UMC Health System to host job fair

UMC Health Systems recruitment team
UMC Health Systems recruitment team(UMC | UMC Health Systems)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - UMC Health System is organizing a Job Fair aimed at expanding our family of employees in West Texas. We are actively seeking individuals who are passionate about service to fill various clinical and non-clinical positions in our hospital and UMC Physicians Clinics.

The Job Fair is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the McInturff Conference Center, located on the main UMC campus.

As one of the largest employers in the region with over 4,700 employees, UMC continues to grow. The Job Fair offers a chance for candidates to learn more about our health system, employee benefits, and future career growth opportunities. We highly encourage candidates to bring a resume and on-site computers will be available for application completion prior to the interview process.

“UMC has been ranked in the top 10% of the nation for employee satisfaction for 16 consecutive years by Press Ganey,” said Phillip Waldmann, Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer. “UMC has also been recognized 11 times by Texas Monthly Magazine as one of the Best Places to Work in Texas. The Service Is Our Passion culture is not only how we care for our patients but how we care for our employees. It is something you can feel when you come through our doors.”

For more information on positions available, please visit our website for careers.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by UMC Health Systems.

Most Read

DPS identifies pedestrian killed in deadly hit & run
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
2 killed in Saturday morning wreck on US 84 in Garza County
Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech University.
Personal details for TTU engineering students ‘inadvertently’ sent in mass email
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: 2 killed in Saturday morning crash on US 84 in Garza County

Latest News

Haircuts & Hope continues.
Denise Romo carries on husband’s legacy with Haircuts & Hope
Source: KCBD Video
Denise Romo carries on husband's legacy with Haircuts & Hope
With Saturday’s weather sitting perfectly in the low 70s, kids and parents came to the National...
Kids learn all about the Bobwhite quail at RHC Quailapalooza
Refuge Services
Equine therapy organization in Lubbock looking for donations, more horses