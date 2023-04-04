Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole

The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A teenager was killed after getting stuck in a sand hole in Minnesota last week.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 5:30 p.m. on March 28 to report that a 14-year-old was stuck in a sand hole and covered in sand.

Deputies responded and immediately started life-saving measures on the teen. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norma Borjas
Father speaks out about daughter killed in hit-and-run early Sunday morning
DPS identifies pedestrian killed in deadly hit & run
79-year-old Bob Knight finally returned to his home court Saturday to a rousing welcome.
Reports: Bob Knight hospitalized in Bloomington, Indiana with illness
Multiple sources have confirmed to KCBD that North Texas men’s head basketball coach Grant...
WATCH: Texas Tech hosts welcome ceremony for new Men’s Head Basketball Coach Grant McCasland
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus.
US military says senior IS commander killed in Syria
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Forecast warns of more severe storms in South, Midwest
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
Biden to meet with experts on AI ‘risks and opportunities’