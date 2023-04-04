Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Hwy. 2 near Berthold around 11:45 p.m. Monday. (Source: KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTHOLD, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – Two girls are dead following a rollover crash in North Dakota in which no one was wearing a seat belt, officials said.

The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Highway 2 near Berthold around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

The crash report said a 34-year-old woman was driving a pickup when she lost control on the icy road, went into the median and rolled. The woman and the two girls in the pickup were thrown from the vehicle.

Officials said one of the girls was thrown onto the road, where she was then hit by a passing semitruck. The other girl was thrown into the median.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said she could be facing charges, but did not elaborate.

Authorities said no one in the vehicle was wearing their seat belts. Identities have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norma Borjas
Father speaks out about daughter killed in hit-and-run early Sunday morning
Christopher Holyfield, 22
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in West Lubbock
79-year-old Bob Knight finally returned to his home court Saturday to a rousing welcome.
Reports: Bob Knight hospitalized in Bloomington, Indiana with illness
DPS identifies pedestrian killed in deadly hit & run
Multiple sources have confirmed to KCBD that North Texas men’s head basketball coach Grant...
WATCH: Texas Tech hosts welcome ceremony for new Men’s Head Basketball Coach Grant McCasland

Latest News

Lubbock Music NOW
Song submissions open for Lubbock Music NOW album
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
LSU players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against...
Biden to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU; doesn’t mention Iowa
A Lubbock man is standing trial on 12 counts of child sexual abuse charges.
Lubbock man pleads guilty to 3 counts of child sexual abuse charges, sentenced to 45 years
Upbring Spring Gala flier
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Upbring Spring Gala