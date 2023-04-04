Ballet Lubbock presents ‘Click’ April 14 at the Buddy Holly Hall
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join Ballet Lubbock for CLICK, a one-night only music and dance experience with original score by Amy & Scott Faris!
CLICK is back for 2023 and better than ever. Get tickets here https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7535462/click-lubbock-ballet-lubbock-at-the-buddy-holly-hall
FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2023
Doors | 6:30pm || Show | 7:30pm
