Ballet Lubbock presents ‘Click’ April 14 at the Buddy Holly Hall

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join Ballet Lubbock for CLICK, a one-night only music and dance experience with original score by Amy & Scott Faris!

CLICK is back for 2023 and better than ever. Get tickets here https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7535462/click-lubbock-ballet-lubbock-at-the-buddy-holly-hall

FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2023

Doors | 6:30pm || Show | 7:30pm

Helen Devitt Jones Theater

