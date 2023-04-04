Covenant Children’s goes blue to raise awareness for child abuse

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Children’s is hosting a campaign to raise awareness for child abuse throughout April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Covenant Children’s is a member of the South Plains Coalition for Child Abuse Awareness, according to a release. On Monday, the hospital started a campaign focused on the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

“As a hospital, it is our job to take care of kids when they get sick or bump their heads,” Covenant Children’s CEO Dr. Amy Thompson said in the release. “At Covenant Children’s, it is our mission to provide the best future and well-being for all kids, and that can’t happen if we allow our children to suffer from abuse and neglect. I am proud of our team and their efforts to educate the public and stop child abuse in our region.”

Covenant Children's blue trees (KCBD, Andrew Wood)

Covenant Children’s has illuminated its outdoor spaces with blue lights. Trees wrapped in lights around the campus will light up, symbolizing Covenant’s commitment to the cause.

Covenant is encouraging others to spread the word about the campaign by visiting the lights and posting pictures of them using #CovWearsBlue.

On April 10, Covenant will host a ribbon tying event to honor the victims of child abuse.

As the area’s only free-standing hospital for children, Covenant is dedicating its resources toward the cause, according to the release. The campaign is spread across West Texas and Eastern New Mexico.

On April 14, Covenant Children’s will also host its 10th Annual Child Abuse Conference. The virtual event will focus on prevention tactics. Interested individuals can register here.

