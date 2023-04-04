Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have made an arrest following a deadly hit-and-run in West Lubbock in late March.

22-year-old Christopher Holyfield is charged with failure to stop and render aid causing the death of 20-year-old Keyanna English-King.

Holyfield turned himself into investigators Tuesday morning at the Lubbock Police Department. His surrender follows the issuance of an arrest warrant on April 3.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Left for dead like an animal:’ Lubbock family seeks justice in fatal hit-and-run

Police were called to a crash with injuries at 19th and Kelsey Ave. on March 24 just after 11:30 p.m. Officer found English-King dead at the scene. Investigators believe English-King was walking on the south side of 19th street when she was struck by an SUV.

Police have arrested Christopher Holyfield and charged him with failure to stop and render aid after a deadly hit-and-run in late March. (Aric Mitchell)

Investigators located the SUV involved and Holyfield two days after the hit-and-run. After investigators gathered enough evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for Holyfield.

Holyfield has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid resulting in death. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

