FIRST ALERT: HIGH WIND EVENT TODAY

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to our forecast strong winds, our First Alert forecast team is designating today a First Alert Weather Day (FAWD). The wind and its effects will disturb normal activities in the viewing area today and this evening.

BLOWING DUST ADVISORY UNTIL 8 PM

HIGH WIND WARNING UNTIL 8 PM

FIRE WEATHER WARNING UNTIL 4 AM

A BLOWING DUST ADVISORY is in effect until 8 PM Tuesday. See the accompanying story for details. (KCBD First Alert)

Patchy blowing dust is expected to develop this morning, with widespread blowing dust this afternoon and early evening. There will be low visibility in dust, and visibility may vary greatly over short distances and from moment to moment. Drive to conditions and be ready for these potential changes.

Wind speeds will become sustained near 40 mph this afternoon. Gusts around 70 mph are possible. This may make control of your vehicle difficult, especially in open areas, and particularly on north-south oriented roads since the wind will be from the west-southwest. Be ready for the buffeting, keep both hands on the steering wheel, especially in high-profile vehicles (such as vans, delivery trucks, and semi-trailers).

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect until 8 PM Tuesday. See the accompanying story for details. (KCBD First Alert)

The wind, combined with drought, low relative humidity, and dry fuels, will send the wildfire danger to extremely critical levels. These NO BURN weather conditions will continue across the KCBD and FOX34 viewing areas through early Wednesday.

In these conditions, fires ignite more easily, spread more quickly, and are much more difficult to bring under control. Outdoor activities that may involve open flames, generate sparks or excessive heat, are discouraged. Keep vehicles on pavement. The hot exhaust system can ignite dry vegetation. Of course, cigarettes should never be tossed outdoors.

A FIRE WEATHER WARNING is in effect until 4 AM Wednesday. See the accompanying story for details. (KCBD First Alert)

Wind speeds will diminish and cooler air arrive Wednesday afternoon. The lighter winds will continue through Friday. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s and highs in the mid- to upper 60s also will continue through Friday.

Mild weather overall is in store for this Easter Weekend. Currently, it is anticipated to be dry and partly cloudy. A slight breeze will pick up Saturday and then becoming breezy Easter. I expect lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s Saturday and 80s Sunday.

