INDICTED: Lubbock man accused of shooting at woman with bow and arrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joshua Bryan, 33, has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following what was initially reported as a civil disturbance in central Lubbock on March 16, 2023.

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of 15th Street and were advised the suspect was possibly armed with a bow and arrow.

According to the report, officers arrived on the scene and detained Bryan after discovering an existing warrant for his arrest.

Officers spoke to the victim who was described as “shaky” and “frightened.” According to the report, she told police she was visiting a friend at the apartment complex and was walking down the exterior stairs from the second floor when she heard a male “speaking incoherently.” The victim turned to see Bryan standing near the stairwell and immediately recognized him as a man who frequented her place of work and would constantly harass her.

She told police she never filed a report for the harassment.

The report states Bryan shouted at her to leave, at which point the victim got into her vehicle and was searching for an address on her phone when she heard a loud noise. The victim looked and saw Bryan standing a short distance away holding a bow. She then saw an arrow had pierced her driver’s side headlight.

The victim told police Bryan removed the arrow from her headlight, took a few steps back, and shot another arrow in the direction of the victim’s head, piercing the windshield.

The report states Bryan again removed the arrow and then proceeded to enter a downstairs apartment.

The victim told police she feared for her life and was afraid the arrow could have easily impaled her.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and Bryan was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and public intoxication.

Bryan is currently being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

