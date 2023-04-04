Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

LSO investigating Sunday theft at Blazing Bouncers

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man entered Blazing Bouncers with two children, grabbed a handful of cash from the office and ran out of the building.

The theft reportedly happened Sunday around 6 p.m., according to a release. The sheriff’s office received a call in reference to a theft at Blazing Bouncers at 11401 Hwy. 87.

The owners of Blazing Bouncers posted a video of the act in hopes to find the man responsible. In the video, he is wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and a red baseball hat.

Blazing Bouncers suspect
Blazing Bouncers suspect(Blazing Bouncers)

The owners issued the following statement:

On Monday April 3rd at 5:30 pm a man and two young children paid to enter our open jump time. At closing time of 6pm he decided to enter our offices and take money. His children were with him the entire time he was in the building. Our concern [is] foremost with the safety of our customers and employees. We are thankful that only money was taken as it can be replaced. However, the fact that this man knowingly endangered the safety of his children as well as the safety of our staff we are asking for help from our community to identify this person. We hate to see this in any business any our city.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the theft to call LSO at (806)775-1494 or contact Investigator Field at (806)775-1414.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Holyfield, 22
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in West Lubbock
Norma Borjas
Father speaks out about daughter killed in hit-and-run early Sunday morning
79-year-old Bob Knight finally returned to his home court Saturday to a rousing welcome.
Reports: Bob Knight hospitalized in Bloomington, Indiana with illness
DPS identifies pedestrian killed in deadly hit & run
The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions.
Health Alert: Rabies confirmed in Lubbock County

Latest News

Goin band from Raiderland new uniforms
Texas Tech University Goin’ Band from Raiderland gets new uniforms for big season
Blazing Bouncers theft
Blazing Bouncers video 4.4.23
KCBD receives the Doug Carlson Hunger Hero Award
South Plains Food Bank honors KCBD for 40 years of U Can Share Drive
Joshua Bryan, 33
INDICTED: Lubbock man accused of shooting at woman with bow and arrow