LSO investigating Sunday theft at Blazing Bouncers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man entered Blazing Bouncers with two children, grabbed a handful of cash from the office and ran out of the building.

The theft reportedly happened Sunday around 6 p.m., according to a release. The sheriff’s office received a call in reference to a theft at Blazing Bouncers at 11401 Hwy. 87.

The owners of Blazing Bouncers posted a video of the act in hopes to find the man responsible. In the video, he is wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and a red baseball hat.

Blazing Bouncers suspect (Blazing Bouncers)

The owners issued the following statement:

On Monday April 3rd at 5:30 pm a man and two young children paid to enter our open jump time. At closing time of 6pm he decided to enter our offices and take money. His children were with him the entire time he was in the building. Our concern [is] foremost with the safety of our customers and employees. We are thankful that only money was taken as it can be replaced. However, the fact that this man knowingly endangered the safety of his children as well as the safety of our staff we are asking for help from our community to identify this person. We hate to see this in any business any our city.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the theft to call LSO at (806)775-1494 or contact Investigator Field at (806)775-1414.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.