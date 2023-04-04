Local Listings
Officer Barnhill returns to duty

The Lubbock Police Department is celebrating the return of Officer Larry Barnhill after he was injured while on duty last year.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is celebrating the return of Officer Larry Barnhill after he was injured while on duty last year.

The department posted a picture of him on social media welcoming him back to the beat after more than six months of recovery.

Officer Barnhill was injured on September 5 after responding to a call for a suspicious car near Clapp Park.

He was attempting to assist another unit on the call when the suspect tried to drive away and intentionally hit him in the process.

Officer Barnhill was awarded the Purple Heart.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

