Peak wildfire season: Safety and prevention tips

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds pose a significant fire danger across the South Plains, something as small as a spark could easily conflagrate into a wildfire. April is peak wildfire season. Clint Thetford, Lubbock County Emergency Management Coordinator, shared tips on how you can prevent wildfires.

“It doesn’t take very long for a fire to get out of control,” said Thetford.

High West Texas winds can turn a small flame into a blazing grass fire in mere moments, making it all the more important for the public to stay alert.

“A fire may be burning in towards your home and if you are aware of it you can take appropriate actions,” said Thetford.

Lubbock County citizens should also be aware of how to prevent wildfires. Discarding cigarettes or matches from your car window is one of the main ways wildfires begin. The next is burning debris. Thetford says the best thing to do is wait for the wind to die down.

“If there are things you can put off until later in the week please do. Obviously, there is a red flag warning in place so that means there is no outdoor burning in Lubbock,” said Thetford.

Even then, it is still something that local fire departments battle every time Lubbock County has extreme winds.

“If you do see a fire, immediately dial 911 because the quicker we get the information, the quicker we can get assets on the scene and the quicker we can get that fire under control,” Thetford said.

On red flag warning days, the county sends three fire departments to respond to every fire. To stay updated on severe weather and fire warnings, you can download the KCDB First Alert Weather App.

