Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Red Raider fans positive about McCasland’s time as head basketball coach

Red Raider fans welcomed new Men’s Head Basketball Coach Grant McCasland with applause and a standing ovation at his introduction ceremony Monday afternoon.
By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider fans welcomed new Men’s Head Basketball Coach Grant McCasland with applause and a standing ovation at his introduction ceremony Monday afternoon. McCasland’s remarks instilled a lot of pride and optimism in the fans who attended. Students and long-time fans alike say they’re looking forward to seeing what he brings to the court.

“He’s genuine and passionate. He’s going to win championships. I’m ready,” fan Travis Ferguson said.

Jordan Wood says McCasland’s history speaks for itself, coming off an NIT championship win with the University of North Texas.

“We believe in him. Absolutely, he can do it. He’s done it before. He just won the NIT, so we’re excited,” Wood said.

Fans got to learn more about Coach McCasland’s family background and his connections to Texas Tech at the ceremony. Lynn Haley says it’s a top priority for her in a head coach.

“I think the main thing is his wife, having played soccer at Texas Tech and his children already having connected with Tech and they’re excited to be here,” Haley said.

TTU senior Frank Martinez likes McCasland’s confidence, as the new coach said he hopes to be playing in the Final Four exactly one year from now.

“It’s that West Texas grit, betting on yourself. You know, making it on your own. Pulling from your bootstraps. If you’re going to do that, you gotta believe in yourself. And he has full self-belief,” Martinez said.

University senior PJ Moore was fired up by McCasland’s acknowledgment of the fan base and student section.

“Just that he’s so passionate about West Texas and the atmosphere of Texas Tech, and that he’s so passionate about the fan base and excited to have game days and just see the place be electric just how it was,” Moore said.

Alum and long-time fan Joe Schoenig says the new coach has the foundation to take the men’s team to a national championship, and part of that is his character. According to Schoenig, winning without great morals is not winning.

“So, along with the other coaches that have good morals, I don’t want to leave one out, but all of them I think do, and they win the right way. I think that’s his foundation. And so, when we start winning, it will be the right way,” Schoenig said.

Coach McCasland will begin his career at Texas Tech with several Red Raiders in his corner, including Norense Odiase, who was on the committee and spoke at the ceremony.

“When Odiase says this is the man, we’re with Odiase,” Haley said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS identifies pedestrian killed in deadly hit & run
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
2 killed in Saturday morning wreck on US 84 in Garza County
Norma Borjas
Father speaks out about daughter killed in hit-and-run early Sunday morning
79-year-old Bob Knight finally returned to his home court Saturday to a rousing welcome.
Reports: Bob Knight hospitalized in Bloomington, Indiana with illness

Latest News

Fans positive about McCasland's time as Head Basketball Coach
Fans positive about McCasland's time as Head Basketball Coach
A still from officer body cam footage, shows an officer enter a school as a mass shooting is...
Psychologist emphasizes speaking to children following recent school shooting
Parents may face questions after shootings
Parents may face questions after shootings
The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions.
Health Alert: Rabies confirmed in Lubbock County