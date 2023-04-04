Red Raider fans positive about McCasland’s time as head basketball coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider fans welcomed new Men’s Head Basketball Coach Grant McCasland with applause and a standing ovation at his introduction ceremony Monday afternoon. McCasland’s remarks instilled a lot of pride and optimism in the fans who attended. Students and long-time fans alike say they’re looking forward to seeing what he brings to the court.

“He’s genuine and passionate. He’s going to win championships. I’m ready,” fan Travis Ferguson said.

Jordan Wood says McCasland’s history speaks for itself, coming off an NIT championship win with the University of North Texas.

“We believe in him. Absolutely, he can do it. He’s done it before. He just won the NIT, so we’re excited,” Wood said.

Fans got to learn more about Coach McCasland’s family background and his connections to Texas Tech at the ceremony. Lynn Haley says it’s a top priority for her in a head coach.

“I think the main thing is his wife, having played soccer at Texas Tech and his children already having connected with Tech and they’re excited to be here,” Haley said.

TTU senior Frank Martinez likes McCasland’s confidence, as the new coach said he hopes to be playing in the Final Four exactly one year from now.

“It’s that West Texas grit, betting on yourself. You know, making it on your own. Pulling from your bootstraps. If you’re going to do that, you gotta believe in yourself. And he has full self-belief,” Martinez said.

University senior PJ Moore was fired up by McCasland’s acknowledgment of the fan base and student section.

“Just that he’s so passionate about West Texas and the atmosphere of Texas Tech, and that he’s so passionate about the fan base and excited to have game days and just see the place be electric just how it was,” Moore said.

Alum and long-time fan Joe Schoenig says the new coach has the foundation to take the men’s team to a national championship, and part of that is his character. According to Schoenig, winning without great morals is not winning.

“So, along with the other coaches that have good morals, I don’t want to leave one out, but all of them I think do, and they win the right way. I think that’s his foundation. And so, when we start winning, it will be the right way,” Schoenig said.

Coach McCasland will begin his career at Texas Tech with several Red Raiders in his corner, including Norense Odiase, who was on the committee and spoke at the ceremony.

“When Odiase says this is the man, we’re with Odiase,” Haley said.

