Roads in Cochran Co. closed due to poor visibility, sand blocking roadways

TxDOT Blowing Dust graphic
TxDOT Blowing Dust graphic(TxDOT)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - TxDOT officials have issued a traffic alert in Cochran county due to low visibility conditions.

FM 595 has been shut down from SH 125 to SH 114 due to “zero visibility & sand blocking the road.”

TxDOT posted the following on social media:

Driver are encouraged to avoid the area until the windy weather calms down.

Are you seeing similar conditions? Submit your photos and videos here:

