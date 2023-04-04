Roads in Cochran Co. closed due to poor visibility, sand blocking roadways

COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - TxDOT officials have issued a traffic alert in Cochran county due to low visibility conditions.

FM 595 has been shut down from SH 125 to SH 114 due to “zero visibility & sand blocking the road.”

TxDOT posted the following on social media:

TRAFFIC ALERT: FM 595, from SH 125 to SH 114 in Cochran County, has been closed to traffic due to zero visibility & sand blocking the road. FM 595 will remain closed until winds calm & crews have the opportunity to clear the road. Check road conditions at https://t.co/TUWScy5Nc2 pic.twitter.com/pCztZTCgfj — TxDOTLubbock (@TxDOTLubbock) April 4, 2023

Driver are encouraged to avoid the area until the windy weather calms down.

