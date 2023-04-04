Song submissions open for Lubbock Music NOW album

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Local musicians and songwriters have the opportunity to appear on the next Lubbock Music NOW album and Fox 34 television show. The program and album highlight the local artists who are performing and writing original music in our region.

The application process for the 2024 Lubbock Music NOW album will run until June 30, 2023. The application form and requirements are available for download on the Lubbock Music NOW webpage.

All entries must be original songs and professionally recorded. Songwriters who do not themselves perform may also submit an entry. If the songwriter does not perform, an artist of the songwriters choosing must professionally record the song. The Lubbock Music NOW project is open to musicians and songwriters living within a 100-mile radius of Lubbock.

Current and/or former members of the Texas branch of the Recording Academy (Texas Grammy Board) serve as judges and the top ranked songs are selected for the album.

The selected artists will have the opportunity to appear on the Lubbock Music NOW television special, the album, participate in the Live Music Program at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, and take part in other events. In addition, each artist or band selected, receives $200 and five free copies of the CD.

Each Lubbock Music NOW album since the program’s inception in 2016 is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and dozens of other streaming services. Physical copies of the CDs can be purchased through Select-a-Seat. All proceeds from the sale of the album go toward producing future editions of Lubbock Music NOW.

The Lubbock Music NOW project was developed by Civic Lubbock, Inc. in 2016 to honor and recognize musicians living and working in the Lubbock region. Civic Lubbock, Inc. is a non-profit organization created in 1956. Its mission is to foster and promote arts and entertainment in Lubbock.

