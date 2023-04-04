Local Listings
South Plains Food Bank honors KCBD for 40 years of U Can Share Drive

KCBD receives the Doug Carlson Hunger Hero Award
KCBD receives the Doug Carlson Hunger Hero Award(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank and KCBD are celebrating a decades-old partnership; 2023 marks the 40th year of the U Can Share Drive.

The Food Bank hosted the Mayor’s Hunger Heroes Award Luncheon Tuesday, where it honored KCBD with the Doug Carlson Hunger Hero Award.

The U Can Share Drive was started in 1983 by former news director Skip Watson. Since its inception, the drive has been broadcast for full week each year on NewsChannel 11.

Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne said it is easy to take for granted being able to go to the grocery story when needed, or not being concerned about where you will have lunch or dinner. But, for many on the South Plains, he stressed it is an everyday reality. And it is why the Food Bank continues the fight against hunger.

As a native of Post, Payne also thanked the Food Bank for serving not only Lubbock but the surrounding area.

Others honored at the ceremony include the following:

  • Leroy Nana – Outstanding Youth Award
  • Lubbock ISD Vocational Transition Center – Outstanding Group Award
  • Southcrest Baptist Church – Outstanding Agency Award
  • Beverly Isbell – Outstanding Individual Award
  • Skipper Wood – Donna Chandler Award
Top, left to right: Leroy Nana, Lubbock ISD Vocational Transition Center, Southcrest Baptist...
Top, left to right: Leroy Nana, Lubbock ISD Vocational Transition Center, Southcrest Baptist Church. Bottom, left to right: Beverly Isbell, Skipper Wood. Food Bank CEO Dina Jeffries and Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne are pictured with each honoree.(KCBD)

