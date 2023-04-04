Local Listings
Texas Tech baseball game against ACU postponed due to weather

Due to inclement weather, Texas Tech’s baseball game versus Abilene Christian will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date that is TBD(Texas Tech Baseball)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to inclement weather, Texas Tech’s baseball game versus Abilene Christian will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date that is TBD.

The next home baseball game will be Thursday, starting a three-game series versus North Dakota State.

Schedule Ahead

Thu. 4/6 - North Dakota State, 6:30 p.m.

Fri. 4/7 - North Dakota State, 6:30 p.m.

Sat. 4/8 - North Dakota State, 2 p.m.

