Texas Tech baseball game against ACU postponed due to weather
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to inclement weather, Texas Tech’s baseball game versus Abilene Christian will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date that is TBD.
The next home baseball game will be Thursday, starting a three-game series versus North Dakota State.
Schedule Ahead
Thu. 4/6 - North Dakota State, 6:30 p.m.
Fri. 4/7 - North Dakota State, 6:30 p.m.
Sat. 4/8 - North Dakota State, 2 p.m.
