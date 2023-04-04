Texas Tech University Goin’ Band from Raiderland gets new uniforms for big season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Not only is Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band a huge part in celebrating its centennial year, but they are also one of the oldest associations on campus. After 16 years, they were finally able to get new uniforms.

Though they may look the exact same, they are in fact very different. Dr. Joel Pagan, Associate Director of the TTU Goin’ Band and Director of Athletic Bands explained that their uniforms were falling apart at the seams.

“Like black colored duct tape on some of the pants and safety pins, but you don’t see that from the audience perspective,” Dr. Pagan said.

The first step in the process was submitting a proposal to Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec who, within minutes, agreed and allotted them a chunk of funds for the uniforms. To raise the rest of the money, they held an online campaign. The community responded, giving them the money for new uniforms. Dr. Pagan was invited to watch parts of the production of the uniforms and what he saw was astonishing.

“You would imagine that something like this would be a large factory with large machinery kind of cranking these things out. That was not the case, there are individuals that literally hand stitch every piece of the uniform together,” he said.

The hand-stitched design on the more than 400 uniforms made it all the more special. The Goin’ Band Association decided to keep the same iconic design as years previous, so the uniform has changes that an audience could never see.

“From the audience and the community’s perspective, it doesn’t look any different but from the student’s perspective when they put it on and they feel it for the first time, they’re going to realize it’s much better quality, much lighter, you can feel the breeze, much better for our climate,” he said.

The brand new uniforms will be debuted at the first home football game in September and when the Red Raiders take on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

