TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi rollover causing traffic delays on I-27 and Marsha Sharp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews on are scene of a semi truck rollover on I-27 and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

I-27 will be closed for southbound traffic from Marsha Sharp to 19th Street. The truck reportedly rolled over and spilt concrete in the roadway. Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Police say one person has moderate injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

