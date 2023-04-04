Tuesday morning top stories: Former Pres. Trump to be arraigned today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Skunk tests positive for rabies

The City of Lubbock confirmed a case of rabies in a skunk in West Lubbock

Pet owners are reminded to get their animals vaccinated to prevent t he spread of the disease

Family seeks justice after fatal hit-and-run

The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning on Idalou Road is calling for the driver to turn themselves in

DPS troopers say a vehicle hit Norma Borjas on the side of the road but the driver fled the scene

Trump to be arraigned today

Former President Trump is scheduled to be arraigned on criminal charges today in Manhattan

The charges stem from hush money payments to cover up an alleged affair

Nashville shooter spent months planning attack

Nashville police say the Covenant Elementary School shooter spent months planning the attack

Investigators say she studied the school, entrance points and considered the actions of other mass shootings

