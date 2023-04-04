Tuesday morning top stories: Former Pres. Trump to be arraigned today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Skunk tests positive for rabies
- The City of Lubbock confirmed a case of rabies in a skunk in West Lubbock
- Pet owners are reminded to get their animals vaccinated to prevent t he spread of the disease
- Read more here: Health Alert: Rabies confirmed in Lubbock County
Family seeks justice after fatal hit-and-run
- The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning on Idalou Road is calling for the driver to turn themselves in
- DPS troopers say a vehicle hit Norma Borjas on the side of the road but the driver fled the scene
- Full story here: Father speaks out about daughter killed in hit-and-run early Sunday morning
Trump to be arraigned today
- Former President Trump is scheduled to be arraigned on criminal charges today in Manhattan
- The charges stem from hush money payments to cover up an alleged affair
- Find the latest updates here: Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges
Nashville shooter spent months planning attack
- Nashville police say the Covenant Elementary School shooter spent months planning the attack
- Investigators say she studied the school, entrance points and considered the actions of other mass shootings
- More here: Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
