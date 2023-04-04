Unified Development Code back in commission

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The commission overseeing the development of a comprehensive Unified Development Code (UDC) held a special meeting today which would consolidate updated UDCs and regulations.

The commission spent around four hours today on the topic of the UDC, hearing citizen comments and going through the amendments city staff presented.

A joint hearing on the UDC was held on March 22 with the commission and council. They were poised to decide on it but were met with opposition, and that’s where these city staff amendments come into consideration.

So the matter went back to the commission, which has to make its recommendation to the council.

The commission heard from mostly the same citizens who have advocated for north and east Lubbock and their concerns about industrial sites.

Citizens concerned about relaxing billboard regulations also spoke, but billboard companies were hoping there weren’t restrictions that could hurt them and they presented their proposals.

But as the mayor said at the last meeting, city staff once again said today, the UDC as it is would include the same regulations and ordinances in place now.

A group of developers and builders presented the commission with a list of more than 40 amendments to the new code, shorter than the 29 pages of amendments they presented a few weeks ago.

They say they’ve been working with city staff on compromises to their concerns, some they believe would be more costly or burdensome to their work in Lubbock. Quite a few today had to do with buffer yards or landscaping requirements.

City staff did not agree with all amendments presented by developers but said some would be okay. Others presented legal questions.

The commission spent nearly an hour behind closed doors in executive session today to discuss those issues.

Staff and some commission members asked for more time to consider these new proposals.

