Chef Alejandro of Curbside Bistro wins ‘Chopped’

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last night, Odessa’s very own Chef Alejandro Barrientos won ‘Chopped!’ on the Food Network.

He competed on the cooking show where he had to cook an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Each level had certain ingredients that had to be used.

Barrientos competed against three other chefs from across the country and came out on top winning ten thousand dollars.

There was a watch party at Curb Side Bistro last night for it, the whole community was cheering him on.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.