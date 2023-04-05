Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Chef Alejandro of Curbside Bistro wins ‘Chopped’

Chef Alejandro wins 'Chopped'
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last night, Odessa’s very own Chef Alejandro Barrientos won ‘Chopped!’ on the Food Network.

He competed on the cooking show where he had to cook an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Each level had certain ingredients that had to be used.

Barrientos competed against three other chefs from across the country and came out on top winning ten thousand dollars.

There was a watch party at Curb Side Bistro last night for it, the whole community was cheering him on.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Holyfield, 22
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in West Lubbock
Blazing Bouncers theft
LSO investigating Sunday theft at Blazing Bouncers
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
Emergency crews responding to a semi truck rollover in I-27 and Marsha Sharp.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi rollover causing traffic delays on I-27 and Marsha Sharp

Latest News

Jordan Merchant, 32
Arrest made in 2022 crash that killed mother, 9-year-old son
Mug shots released by the Lubbock Police Department
Perry introduces bill to prevent release of mug shots before conviction
Potter County Fire
Potter County grass fire 50% contained, Hutchinson County fire 100% contained
Area firefighters are battling a fire that started overnight off FM 179 and County Road 7640,...
Mobile home destroyed in South Lubbock Co. fire
The Lubbock Master Gardeners’ Association will hosts its annual Spring plant sale to benefit...
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Master Gardeners' Association annual Plant Sale