City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation asking for public help to keep parks clean over Easter weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Easter weekend is right around the corner and the City of Lubbock has a few reminders for the public before everybody heads out to celebrate.

The city asks that you do not drive or park on the grass at the city parks, you are encouraged to find parking on the streets or nearby parking lots.

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation also asks that everyone does their part to keep Lubbock Beautiful.

Anahi Delgado, with City of Lubbock Parks and Recreations, says, “We are asking people to please help us keep the parks clean. Our parks guys are going to be setting out extra trash bins and trash bags; we have crews working throughout Easter weekend, on Sunday even. They are going to be out handing trash bags and we just ask the community to please help us clean up. If you see a park maintenance crew don’t hesitate to ask for a bag.”

City crews will be at the following parks on Easter Sunday:

· Aztlan Park (1st and Ave K)

· Guadalupe Park (2nd and Ave P)

· Mackenzie Park (301 I-27)

· Mae Simmons (E 23rd and Oak)

