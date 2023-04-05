Community Foundation of West Texas announces scholarship deadlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Community Foundation of West Texas (CFWT) would like to announce applications are open for ten scholarships available with deadlines nearing: Advantage Medical Staffing Scholarship, Polly Kiker Memorial Scholarship, Roy Voyles Scholarship, ROTC Scholarship, Don R. and Yadira Pendergrass Lubbock High School Alumni Association Scholarship in memory of Jerry Crawford and Tomas A. Martin, Hannah Grace Venable “Work Hard and Be Nice” Scholarship, Cates Family Scholarship, Dan Johnson Scholarship, Bentley and Roberta Pollard Family Scholarship, and the Slaton Area Endowment Scholarship. The criteria for each are:

Advantage Medical Staffing (application deadline April 15, 2023)

Students who are 25 years or older and pursuing a career as a Licensed Vocational Nurse or Registered Nurse

Past recipients are invited to apply

Financial needs may be considered

Polly Kiker Memorial (application deadline April 15, 2023)

Graduating Lubbock Estacado High School senior who is a member of one or more of an Estacado magnet program(s)

Exemplary academic achievement

Citizen of the United States

Intent to enroll as a full-time student (at least 12 credit hours) at an accredited college, university, or technical school during the fall semester following graduation from high school

Financial needs may be considered

Roy Voyles (application deadline April 15, 2023)

Students enrolled in the Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Technology program at South Plains College

GPA of 2.5 or higher

Works at least part-time while attending school

Financial needs may be considered

ROTC (application deadline April 15, 2023)

Graduating senior of a Lubbock County high school

Involved in the ROTC program

Don R. and Yadira Pendergrass Lubbock High School Alumni Association in memory of Jerry Crawford and Thomas A. Martin (application deadline April 15, 2023)

Graduating senior of Lubbock High School

Current enrollment or application for admission to a college/university in the Texas Panhandle-Plains area, or any school in the Texas Tech University System

Recipients must maintain at least a 2.5 GPA, be enrolled in 12 residential hours or more each semester, be promoted to the classification of Sophomore after the first full year, Junior after the second full year, Senior after the third full year, and graduate after the fourth to receive subsequent awards. The four-year period may be divided between qualifying junior and senior colleges

The following will be weighed equally: financial need (not eligible for Pell Grants, but family income not sufficient to pay for college education expenses), academic standing, and citizenship

Hannah Grace Venable “Work Hard & Be Nice” (application deadline April 15, 2023)

Graduating senior of Lubbock Cooper High School who attended Laura Bush Middle School for 3 years and LCHS for all 4 years

Demonstration of hard work ethic in and out of school

Students who treats others with dignity and respect

Cates Family (application deadline April 15, 2023)

Graduating senior of Lubbock High School

Planning to attend any two-year or four-year regionally accredited institution of higher learning

Financial needs may be considered

Dan Johnson (application deadline April 15, 2023)

GPA of 3.5 or higher

Plans to major in Earth Sciences or Biology or something similar

Preferences for: a love of the outdoors, someone who has been personally affected by cancer, a love of reading or storytelling,

Demonstrated financial need

Bentley and Roberta Pollard Family (application deadline April 15, 2023)

Graduating senior of a Lubbock County high school

Preference for: Members of a Gold Star Family (immediate family member), OR child of military parent(s) in active duty, OR an immediate family member of a retired military veteran, OR an immediate family member of First Responders

Financial needs may be considered

Slaton Area Endowment (application deadline April 15, 2023)

Graduating senior of Slaton High School

Must be committed to furthering education at the post-secondary level

Must be of good character

Must have completed at least 10 hours of community service within the last two years

For more information or to apply for these or any of our scholarships, please visit our website cfwtx.org, and click on https://www.cfwtx.org/current-scholarships.

The Community Foundation of West Texas currently administers three hundred and fifty-eight (358) funds with assets exceeding $60 million. Hundreds of grants and scholarships are awarded each year to address community needs in the areas of education, social services, health and human services, arts and culture, and civic and community. The Community Foundation of West Texas exists to help people who care about the Lubbock and the South Plains area to invest-at any level- in its future.

