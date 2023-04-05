Crash in south Lubbock Co. leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One Slaton woman has died after a two-vehicle crash south of Lubbock on Tuesday.

Troopers responded to a crash around 11 a.m. on FM 41 near CR 2830, according to a DPS release.

Authorities say a passenger car and an SUV were traveling east on FM 41. The car, carrying the driver and three passengers, was reportedly traveling below the speed limit. An SUV was following behind and was closing the distance between the two vehicles.

The SUV attempted to swerve left to avoid the car, but crashed into the back of the car, according to the report.

Margarita Martinez-Rodriguez, 61, was a passenger in the car and suffered serious injuries. She died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the car and the other two passengers were moderately injured. They were taken to UMC for treatment.

The DPS report stated Martinez-Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

