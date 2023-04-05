Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Deputy helps pull 8-foot gator from family pool

A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.
A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.(Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities say it’s never a dull day working in Florida.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies found that out firsthand this week.

On Tuesday, Deputy Robert Santiago was called to remove an 8-foot alligator from a family’s swimming pool.

Authorities said a homeowner found the gator trying out their neighbor’s pool that afternoon.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the deputy’s reaction while working the call along with a little humor.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote, “I would love to know exactly what Deputy Santiago was thinking. I’m pretty sure it was ‘Oh, hell no. I didn’t sign up for this!’”

The gator was safely removed from the pool. The sheriff congratulated Santiago and a wildlife trapper, Scott Swartley, for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Holyfield, 22
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in West Lubbock
Blazing Bouncers theft
LSO investigating Sunday theft at Blazing Bouncers
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
Emergency crews responding to a semi truck rollover in I-27 and Marsha Sharp.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi rollover causing traffic delays on I-27 and Marsha Sharp

Latest News

A destructive storm system spawned at least 10 reported tornadoes. (CNN, KFVS, KWQC, KCRG,...
Deadly tornado, damaging hail target central and eastern US
A large police presence surrounds Trump Tower, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Chicago. Chicago...
Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, April 4,...
Indiana governor signs ban on gender-affirming health care for minors
Jordan Merchant, 32
Arrest made in 2022 crash that killed mother, 9-year-old son
Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 5 at day care center in Brazil