Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Emergency responders battle overnight fire south of Wolfforth

Area firefighters are battling a fire that started overnight off FM 179 and County Road 7640,...
Area firefighters are battling a fire that started overnight off FM 179 and County Road 7640, south of Wolfforth.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Area firefighters are battling a fire that started overnight off FM 179 and County Road 7640, south of Wolfforth.

Emergency responders were called to a mobile home just before 3:30 a.m. Multiple volunteer and county fire crews like West Carlisle, Woodrow, Wolfforth and Shallowater were on scene.

Right now there is no word on any injuries or deaths, but the mobile home is a total loss.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Holyfield, 22
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in West Lubbock
Blazing Bouncers theft
LSO investigating Sunday theft at Blazing Bouncers
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Emergency crews responding to a semi truck rollover in I-27 and Marsha Sharp.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi rollover causing traffic delays on I-27 and Marsha Sharp
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

Latest News

Strong winds and grass fires in the Panhandle Oklahoma area are causing travel concerns.
Evacuation recommendations lifted, Potter County grass fire at 8,000 acres, 30% contained
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Trump arraigned on 34 charges
'Go Blue Lubbock County' campaign
'Go Blue Lubbock County' campaign
The City of Lubbock's Unified Development Code will impact "every aspect" of the city.
Lubbock’s Unified Development Code impacting ‘every aspect of the city’ remains under review