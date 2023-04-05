Emergency responders battle overnight fire south of Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Area firefighters are battling a fire that started overnight off FM 179 and County Road 7640, south of Wolfforth.

Emergency responders were called to a mobile home just before 3:30 a.m. Multiple volunteer and county fire crews like West Carlisle, Woodrow, Wolfforth and Shallowater were on scene.

Right now there is no word on any injuries or deaths, but the mobile home is a total loss.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

