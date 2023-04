LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the heavy winds, most Tuesday games were postponed till tomorrow or Thursday, but some games were played:

Softball

Snyder 3 #4 Levelland 1

Hermleigh 19 Gordon 0

Artesia 10 Hobbs 0

Big Spring 10 Estacado 0

Baseball

Springlake-Earth 23 Jayton 9

Seminole 14 Monahans 5

Ira 13 Abilene TLC 3

Snyder 13 Levelland 2

