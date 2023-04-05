Finally seeing some quiet, less windy weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Happy to say I can bring some good news to the area. Finally, wind speeds continue to diminish throughout our evening, and they stay light through your Easter weekend!

7-Day Windcast (KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s with partly cloudy skies in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. East winds will be calm this afternoon, then slightly increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer than today with highs in the mid-60s. It will be mostly sunny and a bit breezier with East winds around 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid-30s. East winds will be around 15 to 20 mph in the evening, then diminish to 10 mph after midnight.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 60s. East winds will be near 10 to 15 mph. There is a slight chance of light showers in the southern part of the viewing area.

Raincast (KCBD)

Friday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s. Southeast winds will be light, around 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

