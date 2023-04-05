Frontier Dodge reopens remodeled Jeep Retail Showroom

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Frontier CDJR has announced the reopening of its exclusive, completely newly remodeled Jeep Retail Showroom. The new showroom is a state-of-the-art facility built to enhance the customer experience and showcase the growing Jeep lineup.

“We love the Jeep brand and know we have a lot of Jeep enthusiasts across the South Plains,” General Manager Rick Harrison said. “And that’s why we’re so excited about this new showroom and really hope people will stop by and check it out.”

Frontier Dodge Jeep facility (Frontier Dodge)

The all-new, Jeep exclusive showroom boasts a modern and spacious design that showcases the latest in Jeep engineering and technology. It also serves as an educational center for the new Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer. With the expanded space, customers can now view the entire Jeep lineup in one convenient location.

“It was our goal to create a space that not only showcases the latest in Jeep design and technology but also enhances the overall customer experience. We’re confident that our new facility will do just that and more.”

The new showroom includes a coffee bar, where customers can relax and enjoy complimentary coffee while they explore the latest Jeep models. It also features a Jeep lineup timeline wall mural, which highlights the evolution of the Jeep brand from its inception to the present day.

“We’re always looking for ways to ensure we’re doing more for our customers while providing the best car buying experience possible,” Harrison added. “So, if you’re a Jeep lover or just want to learn more about one of the new Grand Wagoneers, we hope you’ll stop by and check out our new showroom, we know you’ll be impressed.”

The community is invited to stop by anytime to look at the new showroom. Frontier Dodge is located at 5801 TX-327 Spur. The dealership is open Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 7 pm.

Frontier Dodge is part of the AutoInc Family of Dealerships, one of the area’s only locally owned automotive dealerships groups with dealerships in Amarillo, Lubbock, Slaton, Abilene, San Angelo, Midland, Odessa, and Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Frontier CDJR.