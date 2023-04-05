Local Listings
‘Hate has no place in any KFC’: Lubbock restaurant sign vandalized with racial slur

KFC statement
KFC statement(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock KFC is working with local law enforcement after a racial slur was posted on its outdoor sign overnight on April 4.

The KFC off of 50th and the Interstate was vandalized with an inappropriate message. The employees immediately removed the message by 10:45 a.m. The restaurant franchise is actively seeking surveillance footage and information to provide to the Lubbock Police Department.

Anyone in the community with information should contact police.

A spokesperson for KFC released the following statement:

“Overnight on April 4th the sign at a local KFC restaurant was vandalized with an appalling message. This is an act of hate through vandalism. After discovering the sign had been vandalized and the letters had been changed overnight, the local restaurant team immediately changed the sign and contacted the police. Hate has no place at any KFC.”

A sign was posted on the restaurant door that read:

“Overnight on April 4 the sign at this restaurant was vandalized with an appalling message. We were shocked by this act of hate and immediately removed the message from the sign. We have engaged local authorities to conduct an investigation of this upsetting event.”

“As we recover from this senseless act, we ask that you please treat the hardworking employees as this restaurant with kindness and understanding. Hate has no place in any KFC.”

