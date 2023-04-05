Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hulk Hogan

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hulk Hogan KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 4-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

He is very quiet, but a total goofball. He is also house trained and would be great in a home with older kids. Hulk Hogan is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kazmo.

