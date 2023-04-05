Lubbock Master Gardeners’ Association to host annual Plant Sale

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Master Gardeners’ Association will hosts its annual Spring plant sale to benefit its scholarship fund.

The sale starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Hodges Community Center in Clapp Park and runs until noon.

Whether you’re a perpetual houseplant killer or a green thumb who’s dedicated a lifetime to the practice, we’re here for you. We exist to support and educate the Lubbock community with science-based best practices and decades of experience navigating the unique gardening opportunities on the Llano Estacado.

2023 LMGA Scholarship available

Are you interested in studying plants at the college level? Are you a high school student heading to college or a current college student? If you answered yes, be sure to check out the 2023 LMGA Scholarship Program. Applications are accepted through June 1.

