Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock Master Gardeners’ Association to host annual Plant Sale

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Master Gardeners’ Association will hosts its annual Spring plant sale to benefit its scholarship fund.

The sale starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Hodges Community Center in Clapp Park and runs until noon.

Whether you’re a perpetual houseplant killer or a green thumb who’s dedicated a lifetime to the practice, we’re here for you. We exist to support and educate the Lubbock community with science-based best practices and decades of experience navigating the unique gardening opportunities on the Llano Estacado.

2023 LMGA Scholarship available

Are you interested in studying plants at the college level? Are you a high school student heading to college or a current college student? If you answered yes, be sure to check out the 2023 LMGA Scholarship Program. Applications are accepted through June 1.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Holyfield, 22
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in West Lubbock
Blazing Bouncers theft
LSO investigating Sunday theft at Blazing Bouncers
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
Emergency crews responding to a semi truck rollover in I-27 and Marsha Sharp.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi rollover causing traffic delays on I-27 and Marsha Sharp

Latest News

The Lubbock Master Gardeners’ Association will hosts its annual Spring plant sale to benefit...
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Master Gardeners' Association annual Plant Sale
Tell Me Something Good, April 5
New Deal teacher wins Mrs. Baird’s award, Lubbock woman’s recipe gets her blue ribbon
A New Deal ISD teacher gets some special recognition and a Lubbock woman is served an award for...
Tell Me Something Good - Wednesday, April 5
Tell Me Something Good, April 5
Tell Me Something Good, April 5