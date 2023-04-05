New Deal teacher wins Mrs. Baird’s award, Lubbock woman’s recipe gets her blue ribbon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A New Deal ISD teacher gets some special recognition and a Lubbock woman is served an award for her cake recipe for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

Kevin Graham, a teacher at New Deal High School has been awarded the Mrs. Baird’s Teacher on the Rise Award. The school says his hard work and dedication to everyone does not go unnoticed.

And Lubbock’s Penny Jordan has received a blue ribbon from Just a Pinch recipes for a pineapple cake.

The Just a Pinch website says only the best recipes receive this award. The best is, this recipe only uses two ingredients, which makes it easy to whip up something delicious after dinner.

For those with good news to share, go to the Community section at KCBD.com and click on Tell Me Something Good to fill out the entry form. Please include photos or video so the station can share the good news.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.