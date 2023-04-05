Wednesday morning top stories: Trump arraigned on 34 charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

High winds spread wildfires across the South Plains and Panhandle

A 5,000 acre fire is burning near Amarillo

A grass fire also burned 97 acres near Needmore in Bailey County

Trump arraigned on 34 charges

Former President Trump is back home in Florida after pleading not guilty to 34 felony charges

Prosecutors say he made hush money payments to suppress negative information during the 2016 presidential campaign

Officers discuss Tennessee school shooting

The police officer that killed the school shooter in Nashville says he was just in the right place at the right time

Officer Rex Engelbert praised school employees, who stayed behind, with telling officers where to find the shooter

