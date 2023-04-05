Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: Trump arraigned on 34 charges

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

High winds spread wildfires across the South Plains and Panhandle

Trump arraigned on 34 charges

  • Former President Trump is back home in Florida after pleading not guilty to 34 felony charges
  • Prosecutors say he made hush money payments to suppress negative information during the 2016 presidential campaign
  • Read the latest here: Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Officers discuss Tennessee school shooting

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

