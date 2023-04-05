Wednesday morning top stories: Trump arraigned on 34 charges
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
High winds spread wildfires across the South Plains and Panhandle
- A 5,000 acre fire is burning near Amarillo
- A grass fire also burned 97 acres near Needmore in Bailey County
- Find more information on how to prevent wildfires here: Peak wildfire season: Safety and prevention tips
Trump arraigned on 34 charges
- Former President Trump is back home in Florida after pleading not guilty to 34 felony charges
- Prosecutors say he made hush money payments to suppress negative information during the 2016 presidential campaign
- Read the latest here: Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Officers discuss Tennessee school shooting
- The police officer that killed the school shooter in Nashville says he was just in the right place at the right time
- Officer Rex Engelbert praised school employees, who stayed behind, with telling officers where to find the shooter
- WATCH: Responding Officers Describe Stopping Nashville School Shooter
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.