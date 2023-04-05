Welcome break from the wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While winds remain gusty through mid-morning speeds will gradually diminish, becoming light this afternoon. It’s going to be a much cooler afternoon with highs about ten degrees below average for early April.

There are no warnings, advisories, or watches, in effect. However, with the ongoing drought, outdoor burning or activity that might spark a fire is discouraged.

Winds remain light tonight. Under a mostly fair sky temperatures will quickly drop into the 30s. Lows near freezing are possible in the Lubbock area around sunrise Thursday.

A slight breeze, up to about 10 to 20 mph, will return tomorrow. Thursday will be partly cloudy. The morning will be cold, with a freeze possible in the Lubbock area and likely in areas west and north of Lubbock. The afternoon will be cool with highs again in the 60s.

Cold again settles in Thursday night. A light freeze again will be possible in the Lubbock area with a freeze likely west and north of Lubbock.

Light winds are expected Good Friday. After a cold morning the afternoon will be cool and partly sunny.

Mild weather highlights my forecast for Easter Weekend.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, winds will be light, and temperatures will peak in the 70s.

Easter will be mostly sunny. A slight breeze is expected in the afternoon, which will be quite warm. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

LUBBOCK CLIMATOLOGY

Lubbock’s temperatures yesterday ranged from a low of 49° to a high of 81° (recorded at the Lubbock airport). The low this morning was 36° (as of this posting).

For today, April 5, Lubbock’s average low is 44° and the average high 74°. The record low is 21° (set in 1917) and the record high 92° (set in 1946 and tied in 1959 and again in 2006).

Lubbock’s precipitation total for the month is 0.00″. That is 0.15″ below the month-to-date average. The total for the year is 0.75″, which is 1.80 below the year-to-date average.

Lubbock’s snowfall total for the season to date is 7.2″. That is 0.3″ above the average to date.

Sunrise today was at 7:30 AM CDT, sunset is at 8:11 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:28 AM CDT.

