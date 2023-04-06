Local Listings
Beautiful Springtime Weather Ahead

By Collin Mertz
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over the next several days, temperatures remain mild, warming up for the weekend, while winds stay light and calm. Today, highs remain in the low-to-mid 60s, with morning cloud cover tapering off in the afternoon. Overnight lows drop into the low 30s. Tomorrow, similar temperatures. A slight chance of showers for the southern counties.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

A bit of a warm surge bumps Saturday’s highs into the low 70s, and Sundays highs into the upper 70s, while winds continue to stay down, making it a great Easter weekend to be outdoors.

