Bryan’s Steaks working to reopen after kitchen fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Customers are waiting for an iconic Lubbock restaurant to re-open after a fire forced it to close last month.

It’s gone from a restaurant to a work site but faithful customers are still checking in on Bryan’s Steaks near 50th and I-27.

“We like it over here,” one man said. “We’ve been coming here for the last five years.”

Two other longtime customers stopped by the restaurant hoping that repairs had already been completed.

“We’ve been eating here for many, many years,” one woman said. “I said just drive over there see if it’s open that’s why we came and stopped by.”

On Mar. 6, while staff were preparing to open, owner Bryan Stratton said a fire started above the serving line and spread into the restaurant’s duct system.

“About 10:15 10:20, one came to the office and said Bryan we need to get out of here, the building is on fire,” Stratton said. “About the time he said it there was black smoke all over the building.”

Stratton said he and another employee did their best to contain the blaze with fire extinguishers until first responders showed up.

“There was an air conditioning duct and a heating duct in that facade - there was about eight or nine of them along there,” Stratton said. “When John hit it with the fire extinguisher...it shot flames out.”

The damage from the fire extends to parts of the kitchen as well.

“It shows where some of that grease and fire and stuff when they started hitting it with the water and everything,” Stratton said.

The total cost for repairs still unknown.

“It ranges from a dollar to a million, I guess,” Stratton said. “There’s no way to even guess really.”

Stratton says it will likely take at least a couple of months before the he can think about reopening the restaurant.

He says a lot of that time isn’t the physical work that has to be done.

It’s actually the time spent waiting for inspections and permits that will take the most time.

