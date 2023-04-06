Calm weather sticking around

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Possible freezing conditions are expected tonight! If you have pets or plans outside you may want to bring them in.

Overnight temperatures will be near 32° with mostly clear skies tonight. East winds will be around 15 to 20 mph this evening, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Forecast Lows Tonight (KCBD)

Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with partly cloudy skies. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Friday evening will be mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy after midnight. There is a slight chance of rain for the southeastern part of the viewing area. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight and diminishing to 5 mph.

Saturday will be warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s, with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be very light with a west wind of just around 5 mph.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with overnight temperatures in the mid-40s. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

