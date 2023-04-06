Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Calm weather sticking around

Possible freezing conditions are expected tonight! If you have pets or plans outside you may want to bring them in.
By Shania Jackson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Possible freezing conditions are expected tonight! If you have pets or plans outside you may want to bring them in.

Overnight temperatures will be near 32° with mostly clear skies tonight. East winds will be around 15 to 20 mph this evening, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Forecast Lows Tonight
Forecast Lows Tonight(KCBD)

Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with partly cloudy skies. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Friday evening will be mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy after midnight. There is a slight chance of rain for the southeastern part of the viewing area. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight and diminishing to 5 mph.

Saturday will be warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s, with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be very light with a west wind of just around 5 mph.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with overnight temperatures in the mid-40s. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck off FM41 and CR2830
Crash in south Lubbock Co. leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Jordan Merchant, 32
Arrest made in 2022 crash that killed mother, 9-year-old son
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
KFC statement
‘Hate has no place in any KFC’: Lubbock restaurant sign vandalized with racial slur
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say

Latest News

First Alert Weather Forecast 04/06/23 @ 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast 04/06/23 @ 6 p.m.
7 Day Forecast
Beautiful Springtime Weather Ahead
Over the next several days, temperatures remain mild, warming up for the weekend, while winds...
KCBD's Midday Weather Update - Thursday, April 6
Over the next several days, temperatures remain mild, warming up for the weekend, while winds...
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, April 6