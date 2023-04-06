Local Listings
Former Post jailer pleads guilty, received $10,000 from inmate for drugs

Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility
Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
POST, Texas (KCBD) - A former correctional officer in Post has pleaded guilty to sneaking various items, including drugs, to an inmate.

Jasmine Arellano, a former officer at the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility, reportedly received about $10,000 from the inmate, according to federal documents. She received the payments through Venmo under the name “Arleyns Guillen.” She also used Cash App for these transfers.

Arellano began working as a correctional officer at the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility in Oct. 2019. Arellano stated she began her exchanges with the inmate in Jan. 2021.

Arellano told authorities she used parts of the payments to buy the contraband. She stated she initially delivered items such as gum, candy, cologne, cigarettes and workout supplements to the inmate. Eventually, Arellano snuck in “K2 (a synthetic cannabinoid), food infused with marijuana, cocaine, and vodka for the inmate.”

The United States Department of Justice Office of Inspector General was first tipped off to “misconduct by certain correctional officers, including Jasmine Arellano,” in April 2021. Arellano resigned from her position on May 10, 2021.

During her interview with two special agents, Arellano admitted to the exchanges, according to federal documents. She has been charged with one count of Receipt of a Bribe by a Public Official.

Arellano faces up to 15 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

