Foster *A* Life to host 3rd annual ‘The Homerun’ event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - There are hundreds of children in the Lubbock area receiving services from Texas Department of Family and Social Services (DFPS). Some of these children can remain with family members, but many others are placed in foster homes. The HOME RUN is an event that HONORS these children who have been abused and /or neglected. This event shows these children that there are people who care! The HOME RUN also brings awareness of the need for foster homes in the Lubbock area. There continues to be a critical shortage of foster homes in the Lubbock area. Child Placing Agencies are participating in this event so you can obtain information about how to become a foster parent! Charities that focus on children involved with CPS are also participating so you can learn about other ways you can help these children!

The HOME RUN includes a fun run, fun family activities, art activities and food trucks!

Foster*A*Life, the host of this event, provides services and opportunities for children are involved or have been involve with DFPS in Lubbock County as well as 17 surrounding counties.

Registration begins at 8:00 AM and the fun run begins at 9:00 AM. The event ends at 11:00 AM! This is a 4k route if you run the route twice!

The cost for the fun run is $10 for all ages until April 14, 2023. On the day of the event, April 15, 2023, the cost is $15 for all ages. THERE IS NO CHARGE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ACTIVITIES!! THE FOOD TRUCKS DETERMINE THEIR OWN PRICING!

The packet will include a T-Shirt for the first 300 participants. (A T-Shirt cannot be guaranteed for registrations after April 1, 2023).

EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE!

HELP US “HIT IT OUT OF THE PARK” TO FIND HOMES AND TO HONOR THESE CHILDREN!

