Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Foster *A* Life to host 3rd annual ‘The Homerun’ event

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - There are hundreds of children in the Lubbock area receiving services from Texas Department of Family and Social Services (DFPS). Some of these children can remain with family members, but many others are placed in foster homes. The HOME RUN is an event that HONORS these children who have been abused and /or neglected. This event shows these children that there are people who care! The HOME RUN also brings awareness of the need for foster homes in the Lubbock area. There continues to be a critical shortage of foster homes in the Lubbock area. Child Placing Agencies are participating in this event so you can obtain information about how to become a foster parent! Charities that focus on children involved with CPS are also participating so you can learn about other ways you can help these children!

The HOME RUN includes a fun run, fun family activities, art activities and food trucks!

Foster*A*Life, the host of this event, provides services and opportunities for children are involved or have been involve with DFPS in Lubbock County as well as 17 surrounding counties.

Registration begins at 8:00 AM and the fun run begins at 9:00 AM. The event ends at 11:00 AM! This is a 4k route if you run the route twice!

The cost for the fun run is $10 for all ages until April 14, 2023. On the day of the event, April 15, 2023, the cost is $15 for all ages. THERE IS NO CHARGE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ACTIVITIES!! THE FOOD TRUCKS DETERMINE THEIR OWN PRICING!

The packet will include a T-Shirt for the first 300 participants. (A T-Shirt cannot be guaranteed for registrations after April 1, 2023).

EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE!

HELP US “HIT IT OUT OF THE PARK” TO FIND HOMES AND TO HONOR THESE CHILDREN!

Registration begins at 8:00 AM and the fun run begins at 9:00 AM. The event ends at 11:00 AM! ...
Registration begins at 8:00 AM and the fun run begins at 9:00 AM. The event ends at 11:00 AM! This is a 4k route if you run the route twice!(Foster *A* Life)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck off FM41 and CR2830
Crash in south Lubbock Co. leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Jordan Merchant, 32
Arrest made in 2022 crash that killed mother, 9-year-old son
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
KFC statement
‘Hate has no place in any KFC’: Lubbock restaurant sign vandalized with racial slur
Area firefighters are battling a fire that started overnight off FM 179 and County Road 7640,...
Mobile home destroyed in South Lubbock Co. fire

Latest News

Worldwide Showcase will take place on April 15th 2023 at the Allen Theater at the Texas Tech SUB.
Worldwide Showcase to take place at Allen Theater April 15
Worldwide Showcase will take place on April 15th 2023 at the Allen Theater at the Texas Tech SUB.
Noon Notebook: Annual International Talent Show at Texas Tech
Registration begins at 8:00 AM and the fun run begins at 9:00 AM. The event ends at 11:00 AM! ...
Noon Notebook: 3rd annual 'The Homerun' Event Saturday, April 15
Tell Me Something Good, April 6
Meadow kids to compete in Denver conference this summer