Hobbs police looking for man wanted on murder charge, reward available

Richard "Gramps" Leyva, 42
Richard "Gramps" Leyva, 42
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOBBS, News Mexico (KCBD) - The Hobbs Police Department is looking for a man wanted on a murder charge after a fatal shooting in March.

On March 24, police were called to the 800 block of South Thorp St. in Hobbs for reports of a shooting, according to a release.

Officers found 34-year-old Anthony Quiroz “on his knees hunched over a fence.” Quiroz was reportedly still able to speak to officers, telling them he had been shot, but did not know where he was injured. EMS was called to the scene and Quiroz was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital.

Quiroz was stabilized and flown to UMC in Lubbock for treatment. While at UMC, Quiroz died from his injuries.

Hobbs authorities issued an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Richard “Gramps” Leyva of Hobbs. He is wanted on a first degree murder charge and a possession of a firearm by a felon charge.

The release stated Leyva was recently released from federal prison. Leyva’s criminal history was also shared in the release; it included charges such as injury to animals, aggravated burglary and various drug charges.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the whereabouts of Leyva can contact the Hobbs police at (575)397-9265. People can also contact the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)393-8005. A cash reward may be available to those with helpful information.

